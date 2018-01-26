Kentucky shooting suspect ordered held; vigil for victims

By Published:
Emergency crews respond to Marshall County High School after a fatal school shooting Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. Authorities said a shooting suspect was in custody. (Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP)

BENTON, Ky. (AP) — The 15-year-old boy accused of gunning down classmates at a Kentucky high school has been ordered held on murder and assault charges. Meanwhile, the shaken community where the unspeakable occurred strained to cope with the devastation.

The 15-year-old boy — who is accused of fatally gunning down two classmates and wounding 18 others at western Kentucky’s Marshall County High School on Tuesday — was ordered held Thursday on preliminary charges of murder and assault.

After nightfall, nearly 300 people rallied at a candlelit vigil for the victims. Many wore T-shirts that read: “Marshall Strong.” Teens in the crowd wept and hugged, and one girl sang “Amazing Grace.”

Said the organizer of the vigil, Misti Drew: “It always happens somewhere else, you know, but this week it was our community.”

