Man hospitalized after crashing into trees on Dayton street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital after crashing into trees on a Dayton street.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 3 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of N. Decker Avenue, near W. Second Street.

Officers responded to reports of a person trapped inside a car with wires down near the scene of the crash.

When officers arrived, they found a car crashed into a grove of trees.

The driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, reportedly with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

