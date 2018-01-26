Police surround Dayton home, call for person to surrender

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have surrounded a residence in the 1500 block of Bancroft Street.

Officers are calling for a man, believed to be inside that residence, to surrender to authorities.

Police surrounded the home after responding to reports of a man with a gun who kicked in the door of a Dayton residence.

Authorities say a woman called 911 just after 3 a.m. saying a man with a gun was pounding on her door.

In the 911 call, the woman described the suspect as a man wearing a black colored hoodie. The caller said the man had a gun.

The initial call came from a residence in the 300 block of Huron Avenue by Oakridge Drive.

Authorities say Dayton Police are working to evacuate several residences in the 1500 block of Bancroft Street.

Police have also shut down Bancroft Street at Euclid Avenue.

There have been no reports of injuries at this point.

