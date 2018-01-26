Police: icy roads may have caused 2-car crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say icy roads may have caused a 2-car crash in Dayton.

Officers responded to reports of a crash on Philadelphia Drive, near W. Hillcrest Avenue just after 8 a.m. Friday.

Police at the scene say a vehicle hit an icy patch and lost control on Philadelphia Drive.

Another vehicle hit the first vehicle.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the crash.

Police say the icy patch was caused by free-flowing water in the area. Officers say there could be a water main break.

The Montgomery County Water Department was called to the scene to investigate a possible water main break.

A salt truck was also called to lay down salt on the icy stretch of road.

Police shut down Philadelphia Drive in both directions from W. Hillcrest Avenue to Siebenthaler Avenue.

