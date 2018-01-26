Police: icy roads may have caused 2-car crash in Dayton

By Published:
A 2-vehicle crash at Philadelphia Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave. (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say icy roads may have caused a 2-car crash in Dayton.

Officers responded to reports of a crash on Philadelphia Drive, near W. Hillcrest Avenue just after 8 a.m. Friday.

Police at the scene say a vehicle hit an icy patch and lost control on Philadelphia Drive.

Another vehicle hit the first vehicle.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the crash.

Police say the icy patch was caused by free-flowing water in the area. Officers say there could be a water main break.

The Montgomery County Water Department was called to the scene to investigate a possible water main break.

A salt truck was also called to lay down salt on the icy stretch of road.

Police shut down Philadelphia Drive in both directions from W. Hillcrest Avenue to Siebenthaler Avenue.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s