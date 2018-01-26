Police look for suspects stealing personal items

By Published: Updated:
Photo provided by the Dayton Police Department.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for two suspect who stole personal items from desks inside an office in Dayton December 26, 2017.

Police said to they would not release the exact items that were stolen and the business for privacy purposes.

Surveillance photos captured the male and female suspects inside the office North Main Street around 5:30 a.m.

Police describe the suspects to be in between 20 to 30 years old and the male suspect may have a large tattoo on the left side of his neck and wraps around the front.

North Main Street suspects

If you have any information about this incident please call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP, or toll-free 1-800-637-5735. You may phone in tips to Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day, and callers can remain anonymous. In addition to the hotline, tips can also be submitted online at http://www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com, or through the mobile app “p3 tips.”

