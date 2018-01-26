Raiders roll-Detroit Mercy by 32

Associated Press Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Grant Benzinger scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting to help Wright State dominate Detroit Mercy in an 87-55 win Friday night.

Loudon Love and Everett Winchester added 15 points apiece, Cole Gentry had 12 points and Jaylon Hall 10 for Wright State, which shot 56 percent and got 16 assists on its 32 baskets. Benzinger had four of the Raiders’ eight 3-pointers.

Wright State (16-6, 8-1 Horizon League) raced out to a 23-5 lead midway through the first half and took a 41-28 advantage into the break. Benzinger got three of his 3-pointers during the run. The Raiders continued to pull away in the second half.

Kameron Chatman scored 24 points with 8-of-13 shooting and had six rebounds to lead Detroit Mercy (6-16, 2-7), which has lost 14 of its last 16 games.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s