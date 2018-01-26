Several jobs open at RTA

By Published:

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA  attended Caresource’s Winter Career Fair Friday, but their is still time to look at available job postings.

The Greater Dayton of RTA is looking to hire employees and hoping they hope to fill all of their different positions.

“We are here looking for great potential new hires for Greater Dayton RTA, we’re looking for people to drive our buses, work with our buses and fill a variety of clerical positions to help further provide transportation services to the Greater Dayton are and the Miami Valley,” RTA Recruitment and Retention Specialist Valeria Kemp said.

Even though the job fair has ended you can still find all of the available job positions on the RTA website.

For more information about careers at RTA or would like to apply for positions, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s