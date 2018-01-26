Several jobs open at RTA

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA attended Caresource’s Winter Career Fair Friday, but their is still time to look at available job postings.

The Greater Dayton of RTA is looking to hire employees and hoping they hope to fill all of their different positions.

“We are here looking for great potential new hires for Greater Dayton RTA, we’re looking for people to drive our buses, work with our buses and fill a variety of clerical positions to help further provide transportation services to the Greater Dayton are and the Miami Valley,” RTA Recruitment and Retention Specialist Valeria Kemp said.

Even though the job fair has ended you can still find all of the available job positions on the RTA website.

For more information about careers at RTA or would like to apply for positions, click here.

