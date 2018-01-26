Trotwood Police look for car linked to fatal hit and run crash

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood Police are looking for a car linked to a fatal hit and run crash.

Police say 40-year-old Nathan Hairston from Trotwood died January 18th after being hit by a car.

According to police, Hairston was going home from work, and has recently gotten off an RTA bus around 1:30 a.m. January 18th, when he was struck by a silver Pontiac Grand Prix.

The car was going west in the 4800 block of Free Pike. Hairston suffered severe head injuries and Trotwood paramedics pronounced him dead a short time after the accident.

Police say the license plate, Ohio HGB-4879 for the 2006 4-door Pontiac Grand Prix was found at the scene.

Authorities identified the owner of the vehicle. The owner is not cooperating with the investigation and the car has not been found.

Police say several vehicles were traveling on Free Pike around the time Hairston was hit. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the accident to call Trotwood Police at 937-854-7231.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.