Zac Efron spends a day in jail as serial killer Ted Bundy

WLWT Digital Staff Published:
Zac Efron arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ky. (WLWT) —Actor Zac Efron spent the day in the Clermont County Jail on Thursday.

Efron, who’s playing serial killer Ted Bundy in an upcoming film, was spotted in the county Thursday afternoon.

Vintage police cruisers and film crews surrounded the jail for the filming of “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” Sheriff Robert Leahy said.

The film has been shooting throughout southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky this week.

In recent days, the actor has been spotted in parts of Northern Kentucky. Portions of Newport, Latonia and Fort Thomas turned into movie sets this week.

The movie is expected to continue shooting through sometime in February, but it is not clear exactly when filming will be completely wrapped.

