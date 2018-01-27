Flyers fall to Billikens in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Josh Cunningham recorded 16 points and five rebounds, but it wasn’t enough in a 75-65 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens. Dayton drops to 10-11 overall and 4-5 in the Atlantic 10.

Jalen Crutcher and Jordan Davis each scored 11 points, Darrell Davis added 10 points and Trey Landers tallied nine points and nine rebounds.

FIRST HALF

Dayton trailed 36-30 at the half. The Flyers shot 50 percent from the floor, but Saint Louis was 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and hit 11 free throws.

Crutcher led UD with 11 first half points.

Dayton battled foul trouble with Kostas Antetokounmpo picking up three, Trey Landers and Josh Cunningham each with two.

The Flyers also had eight first half turnovers.

SECOND HALF

Dayton roared out to a 6-0 run to tie the contest at 36-36 two minutes into the second half.

Saint Louis pulled away late in the second half with an 11-0 run to take a 65-55 lead with five minutes to play.

The Flyers cut the deficit to 65-58 with 3:07 left, but the Billikens would hold off the rally for the victory.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Saint Louis came into the contest shooting 30 percent from three-point range. The Billikens were 9 of 18 (50 percent) from beyond the arc against the Flyers.

The loss snaps Dayton’s seven-game winning streak against the Billikens.

Dayton is 9-1 this year when scoring 71 or more points, 1-10 when scoring 70 or fewer.

UD is also 0-11 when trailing with five minutes left in regulation.

Cunningham and Darrell Davis have each scored in double figures in 10 straight games.

Dayton shot 46 percent from the floor, but committed 15 turnovers compared to five by Saint Louis.

UP NEXT

The Flyers close the two-game road swing against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. ET.