Hazmat leak closes parts of Needmore Road in Dayton

Crews on scene of liquid nitrogen spill on Needmore Road Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Several roads in the area of Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Roads in Dayton are closed due to a hazmat spill.

According to Montgomery County dispatchers, crews were called to Airgas Priority Nitrogen located in the 3400 block of Needmore road around 5:00 p.m. Saturday on reports a nitrogen tank attached to a semi is leaking fluid.

Police are setting up a 300-foot perimeter around the area.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone being hurt and no reports of a crash.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we will update when more information becomes available.

