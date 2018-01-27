Keep umbrellas handy for today

A cold front will be approaching the area later tonight.  In advance of the front, scattered rain showers are expected on and off throughout the day.  Breezy conditions are expected throughout the morning as well.  Winds will relax some for the afternoon.  High temperatures will continue to run as much as 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.  Normal high is 35.

TODAY:  Cloudy, breezy with rain showers likely.  High around 50

TONIGHT:  Evening showers, then decreasing clouds with patchy fog possible.  Low 32

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cooler.  High 43

Another cold front is expected Sunday night.  This will bring a chance of snow showers as we start out the next work week.

 

