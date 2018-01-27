Kings Island hosts job fair to fill 5,000 seasonal positions

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island is hosting a job fair to fill 5,000 seasonal positions Saturday, January 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prospective associates will have an opportunity at the job fair to meet department managers and supervisors, ask questions and learn more about the diverse employment opportunities available this year.

The 364-acre amusement park is hiring in all areas of operation, including admissions, call center, entertainment, finance, food and beverage, fire and safety, guest services, lifeguards, merchandise, park services, rides, security and warehouse.

Most of the park’s seasonal positions are available to individuals 16 years and older. A limited number of jobs require a minimum age of 15 years. Adults looking to supplement their income and retirees are encouraged to attend the job fair as well.

The park’s 47th season begins April 14.