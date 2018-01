TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is found shot outside a Trotwood Apartment complex.

Police were called to Westbrooke Village Apartments on Autumn Woods Drive around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on reports of a man down.

Officers found the man with a single gunshot wound.

He was taken to Kettering Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Police are not releasing any suspect information at this time.

The shooting in under investigation.