Official: 63 dead, 151 wounded in Afghan attack

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan Public Health Ministry says the death toll in a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul has risen to 63, with 151 wounded in the deadliest insurgent attack in the country so far this year.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack, which sent thick, dark smoke into the sky at the site of the explosion near the government’s former Interior Ministry building.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said the attacker used an ambulance to get through one security checkpoint by telling police he was taking a patient to a nearby hospital. He detonated his explosives at a second checkpoint, Rahimi said.

