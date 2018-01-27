Official: 63 dead, 151 wounded in Afghan attack

By Published:
Security forces inspect at the site of a deadly suicide attack in the center of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. A suicide car bomber killed at least 40 people and wounded about 140 more in an attack claimed by the Taliban on Saturday in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, authorities said. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan Public Health Ministry says the death toll in a suicide car bomb attack in Kabul has risen to 63, with 151 wounded in the deadliest insurgent attack in the country so far this year.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack, which sent thick, dark smoke into the sky at the site of the explosion near the government’s former Interior Ministry building.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, said the attacker used an ambulance to get through one security checkpoint by telling police he was taking a patient to a nearby hospital. He detonated his explosives at a second checkpoint, Rahimi said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the attack, which sent thick, dark smoke into the sky from the site of the explosion near the government’s former Interior Ministry building.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s