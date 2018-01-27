Pair get 6 months in prison in connection with OD death of Middletown mom of 9

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) — Two men arrested in connection to the overdose death of a Middletown mother of nine will each spend six months in prison.

Jim Boyer, 63, and Keith Boyer, 32, a father and son, were arrested in connection to the December death of Jamita Sanders.

They each pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, petty theft and two counts of child endangerment – all misdemeanors. Both were sentenced Friday to six months in jail, with credit for 40 days served.

Sanders was a mother of nine and died days before Christmas.

Authorities said she had been shooting heroin with people they described as her “supposed ‘friends,’ who then in turn left her to die in front of her nine kids.”

The children range in age from 1 to 14.

The case inspired police to take action beyond working hours, prompting a massive police and community response to help the child’s father buy his nine children gifts for a Christmas to remember.