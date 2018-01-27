Police in Ohio find remains of human skull in woods

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police in Youngstown say they’ve found what appears to be a human skull in the woods.

Capt. Brad Blackburn tells The Vindicator that police found what seem to be the partial remains of a human skull after responding to a call from a man who said he’d found a skull while walking in the woods. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday.

Blackburn says the Mahoning County Coroner’s office will examine the remains. He says dental or DNA testing may be necessary to provide details about it.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.