DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a Dayton alley.

Dispatch says officers located the body of a male in the 600 block of Brooklyn Avenue just before 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Neighbors who called 911 told dispatch they remember hearing shots in the area early Saturday morning.

