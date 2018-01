CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A wrong-way driver crashed into a semi-truck, causing a fiery crash on I-70.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says it happened on eastbound I-70 near state route 4.

They say both the wrong-way vehicle and the semi-truck were engulfed in flames.

The conditions of the drivers are unknown.

The interstate where the incident happened has been temporarily shutdown.

2 News has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it develops.