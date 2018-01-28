Decrease in opioid prescribing at Dayton veterans hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – The opioid prescribing rate at the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Ohio has fallen by more than 40 percent since 2012.

That mirrors a national trend in the VA hospitals.

Reports say the department released its prescribing data for VA hospitals for the first time since it launched its opioid reduction initiative five years ago.

Data shows 11 percent of prescriptions at the Dayton VA were for opioids last year. That’s down from 20 percent in 2012. The department’s overall prescribing rate has dropped 41 percent.