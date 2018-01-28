Deputies look for suspect who robbed a Harrison Township cell phone store

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are looking for man they say robbed a Harrison Township cell phone store by gunpoint.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Warsaw Wireless located on Salem Avenue.

An initial investigation reveals a black male wearing a scarf on his face entered the store, showed a gun, demanded money then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He’s described as a being in his late 20’s to early 30’s, 5 foot 5 inches and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black jogging suit. The suspect was also carrying a black nylon backpack.

The incident remains under investigation.