CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Part of I-70 is shut down as troopers investigate the cause of an overturned semi-truck.

According to OSP dispatch, it happened on I-70 near Springfield just before 7:15 p.m. tonight.

They say that only the semi-truck is involved, and the driver has been taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.