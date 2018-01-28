Some sunshine today, chance of snow showers Monday

After some morning dense fog, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. A nice break after such a soggy Saturday. Highs will continue to run about 10 degrees above average.

TODAY: Early morning dense fog, otherwise, partly sunny and mild High 46

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Colder. Low 27

MONDAY: Chance of rain and snow showers. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High 34

A cold front combined with an upper level disturbance will bring a chance of snow showers Monday, especially in the afternoon. Some locations may see as much as an inch of accumulation. Colder air will return to the area on Tuesday after the passage of a cold front on Monday.