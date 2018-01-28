Some sunshine today, chance of snow showers Monday

By Published:

 

After some morning dense fog, we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine.  A nice break after such a soggy Saturday. Highs will continue to run about 10 degrees above average.

TODAY: Early morning dense fog, otherwise, partly sunny and mild  High 46

TONIGHT:  Increasing clouds.  Colder.  Low 27

MONDAY:  Chance of rain and snow showers.  Up to an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. High 34

A cold front combined with an upper level disturbance will bring a chance of snow showers Monday, especially in the afternoon.  Some locations may see as much as an inch of accumulation. Colder air will return to the area on Tuesday after the passage of a cold front on Monday.

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s