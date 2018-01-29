After a warm weekend, snow could return Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday will be a reminder that winter is still here.

After warm temperatures Sunday, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says Monday will be colder with a chance of snow showers.



Live Doppler 2HD Radar Interactive Radar Future Trac Midwest National Northeast Northwest Southeast Southwest

Jamie says we are most likely to see the white stuff Monday afternoon and evening but accumulations will stay at half-an-inch or less for most of the area.

Tuesday will be cold as well with the possibility of snow early and mostly cloudy through the day but Wednesday will see warmer temperatures return, if only for a day.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.