After a warm weekend, snow could return Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Monday will be a reminder that winter is still here.

After warm temperatures Sunday, Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says Monday will be colder with a chance of snow showers.


Jamie says we are most likely to see the white stuff Monday afternoon and evening but accumulations will stay at half-an-inch or less for most of the area.

Tuesday will be cold as well with the possibility of snow early and mostly cloudy through the day but Wednesday will see warmer temperatures return, if only for a day.

