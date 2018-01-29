Sheriff: Boys find AK-47 used in shooting of Warren County Deputy

The AK-47 linked to the shooting of a Warren County Sheriff's Deputy (Photo: Warren County Sheriff's Office)

LANDEN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says two boys playing by a pond found the weapon used to shoot a Sheriff’s deputy in 2016.

Mohammad Laghaoui. (Photo: Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

The boys were playing the area behind Jonathan Lane in Landen, Ohio when they found an AK-47.

The Sheriff’s Office says the gun was used by Mohammad Abdou Laghaoui to shooting deputy Katie Barnes on June 9, 2016.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the weapon was found near a pond that had been searched during the initial investigation in 2016.

The Sheriff’s Office says the weapon was not functional in its current condition. It had one live round in the chamber and additional ammunition in the magazine.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office recognized the two boys for turning in the weapon.

We are incredibly relieved knowing this weapon has been recovered, and we are thankful the two young boys made the right decision to immediately turn the weapon over to their father who then contacted us.

Laghaoui is serving 36 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder, felonious assault, domestic violence and other charges.

