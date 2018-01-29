Butler County Sheriff investigates possible murder-suicide

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Hanover Township.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3100 block of Morman Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a person shot.

When deputies arrived, they found two people shot inside a garage.

The Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old William Sandlin was pronounced dead at the scene.

45-year-old Michelle Sandlin was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she later died.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deceased couple was married.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

