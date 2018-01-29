Dayton business owner gets front-row seat at State of the Union Address

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As President Trump prepares for his first State of the Union Address, a Miami Valley family is also preparing for big day Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

Steve Staub and his sister Sandy Keplinger are the owners of Staub Manufacturing in Dayton, where President Trump visited in 2016. Since Trump took office, Staub says his business has prospered.

Last week, Staub says he got a call from the White House inviting him to the State of Union Address.

“I find it,” Staub said. “All inspiring myself.”

Staub is taking it all in after arriving in Washington, D.C. Monday morning, along with his sister and business partner Sandy Keplinger and their employee Corey Adams. All 3 were invited in for a special tour of the Eisenhower Building next door.

“It’s really amazing,” Staub said. “I mean just the history there. The decisions that have been made. The life-changing events that have occurred in there. I was in the White House months before back in March.”

Last year, Staub was invited to a special round table discussion with the National Association of Manufacturers, where he got to speak to the president face-to-face.

“Mr. President good to see you again,” Staub said. “We enjoyed having you at our facility back in September. I’m Steve Staub with Staub Manufacturing in Dayton, Ohio.”

Before that, Staub met the president back in September. 2 NEWS was there when the President visited Staub Manufacturing Solutions in Dayton.

“I like the fact that there,” Staub said. “Is actually a business person in Washington, D.C. Somebody that understands the struggles that it cost and the risks that you have a business person.”

Since Trump took office, Staub says his business has flourished as a result of his presidency. They’ve grown their team from 23 to 37 employees.

After Trump’s tax cuts and reform legislation were enacted last year, Staub says he was able to give larger than expected Christmas bonuses to his employees.

“It’s neat to actually meet a person that cares so much about our industry,” Staub said. “And really wants to grow the manufacturing industry.”

Staub will meet at the White House Tuesday at noon where he and several other business owners invited will get a special tour. He’ll then meet with the President sometime Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll be sure to post any updates on his trip in this story.