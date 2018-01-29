Dayton Christian School holds summit to talk to parents about sexting

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Christian School is holding a summit topics that may be difficult for parents to talk to their children about.

The summit being held Monday at 7 p.m. at the school will focus on sexting, cyber bullying, pornography, and “sextortion”.

“Your digital footprint, what you do online is your new resume,” said Katie Reynolds, Dayton Christian School administrator.

Reynolds says nearly 100-percent of students at the school have access to a smartphone or some sort of device like an iPad.

“The goal is to protect our students. We’re going to have to face this topic and it’s a difficult topic to address,” she said.

Reynolds hopes the summit will encourage parents to take a proactive approach to their children’s usage and exposure to technology.

The event is free and open to the public in the school’s auditorium.