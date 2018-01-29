Doug Barry joins candidates for commissioner seat

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Doug Barry, owner of BARRYSTAFF, announced he is running for the Montgomery County Commissioner position.

Barry has served as a Miami Township Trustee since 2014 and he said he thinks he’s brought a business mindset to the township and wants to do the same for the county.

He is the fifth candidate in the running for the position with Bill DeFries, Bob Matthews, Carolyn Rice and Daryl Ward.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.