Fire destroys house in West Milton

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire destroyed a house in West Milton early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a fire call just before midnight at a house in the 600 block of Iddings Road, near S.R. 571.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house.

It took crews several hours to get the fire under control.

The house was destroyed.

Fire officials haven’t released a possible cause of the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

