Local businesses still feeling loss of Salar Restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been one month since Salar restaurant shut its door indefinitely after a fire. Businesses in the area say they’re still feeling the loss.

A plywood board still blocks the entrance.

Assistant general manager at local bar and restaurant: Blind Bob’s, Andy Rowe said: “It was one of the cornerstone businesses.”

Rowe is also a secretary and trustee for the Oregon District Business Association.

“It’s frustrating to see the building empty because Friday and Saturday, it’s usually quite busy down there but I’m optimistic that they’ll get things put pack together as soon as possible,” Rowe said.

Just across the street from Salar: Oregon Express – another bar and restaurant. Owner Joe Bavaro said he wants to see the restaurant bounce back.

“Fires are terrible to anyone – home or business,” Bavaro said. “So we’re really excited to get them back into the swing of things, here in the Oregon District.

“They’re great neighbors and we really feel bad for the owners and all the employees that work there. There’s some really great people there. They did a really good job.”

The fate of the employees is a big concern to locals.

Earlier this month, Rowe helped organize a bingo night fundraiser at Blind Bob’s to help Salar’s employees.

They raised nearly two thousand dollars which was contributed to a Gofundme account for employees that raised nearly eight thousand dollars.

“It’s people that you know that are impacted and sort of wanting to help minimize what they’re going through is a natural reaction,” Rowe said.