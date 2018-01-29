Local church concerned about the flu

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local churches are among the many doing what they can to fight back against this difficult flu season.

Over at Dayton’s First Baptist Church, associate pastor Jason Alspaugh says the flu is a big concern.

“As we get together every Sunday and you know – if there’s a moment of silence, and you hear like cough cough, sneeze, hack – it’s definitely on your mind,” Alspaugh said.

Doctors have pointed to record hospitalization numbers this season. And the health department elevated flu activity to widespread – the highest level.

“When we have our passing of the peace – which is usually one of those moments where there’s the greatest chance for contact,” Alspaugh said. “You know, if you don’t feel well, don’t feel like you have to shake someone’s hand, you can do a little elbow tap or some people do a fist bump or give a little peace sign. Some people have been like this – they kind of let you know that it’s just one of those days.”

With several months left before flu season is officially over, Alspaugh says his church is doing what it can to keep people flu-free.

“We do communion once a month but we don’t have a common cup that we share – like a lot of other traditions like Episcopalian or Catholic might,” Alspaugh said. “But even in those churches – often during the flu season they will just encourage everyone to receive communion by not drinking from the common cup.”

