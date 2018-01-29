Parents of wrong way driver shocked and confused by son’s death

ENON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers and family have no idea why 30-year-old Joshua Vanderpool of Enon was going the wrong way on I-70, Saturday night.

“When I opened the door. I had no idea who was on the other side. It was two state patrols and an Enon police officer. I had been listening to the police scanner about a wreck on 70. I knew it was really bad,” said Ginger Vanderpool, Joshua’s mother.

Ginger quickly realized her son wouldn’t be coming home.

“He has gone to the church to practice for Sunday and then he went into Planet Fitness. He must of been on his way home,” said Ginger.

That’s where the questions start to rise.

Initially the family thought Vanderpool got turned around in the fog. However, he has lived in the Miami Valley all his life.

His father George says he feels like someone may have been after his son. However, no evidence has come forward to support that.

“He’s been down the last few months. He never shared his feelings. You never knew what he was thinking or doing,” said Vanderpool’s father.

His family says Joshua played organ for his church and helped out at the local food pantry.

Vanderpool’s parents say their son did have a criminal past. Joshua was a sex offender with various charges between 2007-2009.

However, the Vanderpool’s are adamant that their son “made right by god” and his past has nothing to do with what happened.

“Josh did what he was supposed to do by the book. What they (attorney’s) told him to do. He did every bit of that,” said Joshua’s father.

Ginger says her son cared for a lot of people and Joshua is leaving a lot of friends behind.

“Every place we go in Springfield or whatever. He sees somebody that he knows.”

Joshua leaves behind 6 siblings that will miss him everyday.

“He was a big part of my life. There was not a day that went by where we didn’t talk,” said Andre Vanderpool.

The family says their son proudly drove a black truck with an American flag around Enon and they will miss his positive attitude.

Highway Patrol is asking anyone who saw the accident or saw Vanderpool get on I-70 (going the wrong direction) to come forward with any information they may have. Troopers are trying to get a better idea how how Vanderpool got as far as he did.

