Police ask for help to ID theft suspects

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Centerville are asking for your help identifying three suspects from a theft.

Police say on Sunday, December 24, 2017, around 5:00 pm three suspects, two men and one woman, went into the Bath & Body Works located in the 1000 block of S. Main Street in Centerville.

According to officers, each of the three filled a store shopping bag with products. Police say one of the men left the store at some point and got into the driver’s seat of a tan or gold SUV. The SUV is described as an older model Chevrolet with black or dark colored wheels.

Police say the other two suspects ran from the store with three shopping bags and got into the SUV. The SUV was last seen heading north through the parking lot toward John Kalaman Way.

The three suspects are described by police as:

Suspect #1: Black male, approximately 30-years-old, heavy set, approximately 6-feet tall with a beard and wearing a gray sweatshirt

Suspect #2: Black male, approximately 30-years-old, wearing a black coat, gray sweat suit and a blue ball cap with a “C” or an “O” on the front

Suspect #3: Black female, approximately 50-year-old, wearing a black sweater with the word “Hustle” in gold, black pants, white and black hat with a gold bill, white and black gym shoes, carrying a brown purse

IF you have any information about the people in these images or the investigation you are asked to call Centerville Police at 9374-428-4707.

