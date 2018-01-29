Police investigate reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating reports of a shooting in Dayton.

Officers responded to calls of a person shot in the 200 block of Fountain Avenue, near Richmond Avenue, just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene they learned a shooting victim may have gone to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police went to the hospital to check on the condition of the victim.

Authorities haven’t released any other information.

