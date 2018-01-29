Police search for Kettering woman

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Local police are searching for a Kettering woman.

The Kettering Police Department posted a picture of 29-year-old Kelly Keys said her family has not heard from her in over a week.

In the Facebook post from the police department, the family told police they have not seen or heard from Kelly after she was released from a local hospital.

Police said in their post that Keys might be in the west Dayton or Huber Heights area.

If you have any information about Keys, you are encouraged to contact the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.

