Police search for Kettering woman

By Published:
Photo posted on the Kettering Police Department's Facebook

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Local police are searching for a Kettering woman.

The Kettering Police Department posted a picture of 29-year-old Kelly Keys said her family has not heard from her in over a week.

In the Facebook post from the police department, the family told police they have not seen or heard from Kelly after she was released from a local hospital.

Police said in their post that Keys might be in the west Dayton or Huber Heights area.

If you have any information about Keys, you are encouraged to contact the Kettering Police Department at (937) 296-2555.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s