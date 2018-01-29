Police want to know if you recognize this man

By Published:
Police are looking for this man in connection with vandalism at a Miamisburg business. (Photo: Misamisburg Police Department)

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in  Miamisburg want your help identifying a person wanted in connection with vandalism at a business.

Miamisburg Officers responded to Motoman Robotics located at 100 Automation Way near I-75 and Austin Landing for a report of a vandalism and attempted breaking and entering on January 21.

The investigation revealed an unknown male suspect damaged employee ID scanners on the exterior of the building after hours. Police say the damages exceeded $2,000.

The suspect was captured on the facilities surveillance cameras and is described as a white male, early to mid-twenties in age with brown hair, wearing a maroon colored long sleeved jacket and blue jean pants.

If you recognize this suspect you are asked to call police at 937-847-6620 or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

Motoman Vandalism Suspect

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s