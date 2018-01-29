Police want to know if you recognize this man

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Miamisburg want your help identifying a person wanted in connection with vandalism at a business.

Miamisburg Officers responded to Motoman Robotics located at 100 Automation Way near I-75 and Austin Landing for a report of a vandalism and attempted breaking and entering on January 21.

The investigation revealed an unknown male suspect damaged employee ID scanners on the exterior of the building after hours. Police say the damages exceeded $2,000.

The suspect was captured on the facilities surveillance cameras and is described as a white male, early to mid-twenties in age with brown hair, wearing a maroon colored long sleeved jacket and blue jean pants.

If you recognize this suspect you are asked to call police at 937-847-6620 or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

