Portman returns money from ex-RNC finance chairman

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) – Sen. Rob Portman says he has donated money he received from Las Vegas billionaire Steve Wynn to charities working to stem human sex-trafficking in Ohio.

In a statement Monday to The Associated Press, Portman spokeswoman Emily Benevides says the Ohio Republican “donated the money to a number of charities across Ohio that he’s worked closely with.”

Wynn resigned as the Republican National Committee’s finance chairman Saturday after allegations of sexual misconduct were published Friday in The Wall Street Journal.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina have urged Republicans who have received money from Wynn to return them.

Portman is among several Republicans in the Senate to receive money from Wynn, a prolific Republican donor over the past decade who has also previously backed Democrats.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s