Teen Drawing Club at Decoy Art

Learn more about an after school program held weekly for teens grades 6-12th for those students who want to learn more and perfect their drawing skills.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.