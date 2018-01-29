Tennessee teen shot in head when internet challenge goes wrong

By Published:

MEMPHIS, TN (WCMH) – Police say a teen is in critical condition after a stunt for a YouTube challenge gets him shot in the head.

The shooting occurred when three individuals in a cafe performed the “No Lackin Challenge,” where two individuals pull guns on each other without firing a shot, according to WMC-TV.

But an affidavit says 21-year-old Sherman Lackland accidentally fired his weapon, hitting the 17-year-old teen across from him in the head.

“A real loud bang, then I see the guy across from him fall in the floor,” Thomas Fitzpatrick told WMC-TV.

Lackland is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s