Tom Brady cuts weekly interview short after addressing comments about daughter

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Tom Brady started off the week leading up to Super Bowl LII by confronting comments made about his 5-year-old daughter on WEEI last Thursday.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady called into WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” radio show Monday morning. The show hosts asked him about comments made last week by WEEI host Alex Reimer. During a discussion of Brady’s Facebook documentary “Tom vs Time,” Reimer used a derogatory term to discuss what he perceived as Brady’s daughter’s annoying behavior.

When asked about Reimer’s comments, Brady responded, “I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and have shown you guys a lot of respect. I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly. But my daughter or any child, they certainly don’t deserve that.”

Co-host Kirk Minihane was apologetic to the five-time Super Bowl champ. Brady expressed his disappointment and then ended the interview, “I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

Brady is set to leave for Minneapolis, Minn. on Monday following the Patriots’ send-off rally at Gillette Stadium.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.