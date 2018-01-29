Vehicle hits pedestrians on sidewalk in Xenia

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) -A passed out driver in a vehicle hit several people and poles on a sidewalk near the Greene County Treasurer’s Office Monday.

The incident happened near the Greene County Treasurer’s Office in the 15 block of Greene Street in Xenia.

Greene County Treasurer Dick Gould said someone told him about the incident and he found the driver of the vehicle unresponsive.

Gould also said looked around the area and saw the driver came up on the sidewalk and hit lamp posts, crossing signs, benches and poles.

“He was incoherent initially and then he kind of came to and as time passed he seemed to get his wits about him,” Gould said.

As he checked for a pulse from the driver the Greene County Sheriff’s Detective, medics and police arrived at the scene.

Gould said he saw paramedics assisted other pedestrians who where struck by the vehicle.

Gould also said one of his employees was hit by the vehicle.

This incident is still under investigation.

