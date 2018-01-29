Woman hospitalized after crash in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was hospitalized after an early morning crash in Kettering.

Police say the crash happened just after 1 a.m. Monday on Vale Drive, near Purdue Road.

According to police, the woman hit a parked car. Her car flipped onto its side.

Investigators say she was taken to Kettering Medical Center as a precaution. Authorities say she is expected to be okay.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

