1 hospitalized after Kettering crash

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Kettering were called to a two-car crash Tuesday morning on Shroyer Road.

The crash happened around 9:30 am near the intersection of Shroyer Road and Rochill Avenue.

Police tell 2 NEWS one person was taken to the hospital but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The intersection was blocked while crews worked to clear the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

