Armed robbery in Walmart parking lot

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was robbed at gunpoint in a Walmart parking lot. Police now, need the public’s help in identifying the gunman and his accomplice.

Police say the victim had just finished shopping at the 24-hour store in Butler Township, around 1am.

She had arrived at her car in the parking lot and was unloading groceries when a man armed with a handgun approached her, demanding money.

Police say he escaped in a waiting vehicle – a black SUV or Jeep that was driven by another man.

Surveillance video capture the suspect’s images as they walked inside the Walmart, before the incident.

Local shoppers at Walmart, later that afternoon say the incident comes as a surprise.

“It’s a little bit of a shock yeah,” shopper Christina Hamrick said. “I’ve never seen anyone here who looks like it would be the type to do something like that. I’ve seen cops here just in the day to day – never been a problem that I’ve noticed.”

Another shopper, Phil, said although the news is worrisome, that’s not going to stop him from making trips to the local store to pick up a few essentials.

“I’m always concerned about violence and crime, however it doesn’t keep me from coming here because I figure law enforcement already gotten it taken care of before I got here,” he said. “I heard it on the news this morning.”

Police say no one was hurt in the incident.

