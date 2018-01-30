Crews continue to clean up corn

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews continue to clean up corn after a major grain silo collapsed January 22.

After tons and tons of corn spilled out of the grain silo, local residents couldn’t believe what happened.

The spill took down power lines and poles, knocking out electricity to surrounding homes.

The Clark County Transportation Administrator said State Route 571 will be closed until Monday, February 5 as crews try to clean up the corn.

