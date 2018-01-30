Corr resigns superintendent post, will continue to be paid

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Public School Board voted Tuesday to approve a separation agreement with Rhonda Corr.

The board is met Tuesday night to discuss the future of Superintendent Rhonda Corr.

In a written statement, the board said it and Rhonda Corr “have mutually agreed to part ways. Corr has resigned her position as Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools to pursue other opportunities in the field of education.”

The agreement passed by the board provides for the continuation of Corr’s base salary, insurance and retirement contributions through the end of her current contract year, which ends July 31, 2018. The final two years of the current contract will be waived.

The agreement also stipulates that the Board will provide Corr with a “neutral letter of reference, stating the dates of her employment and job duties while employed in Dayton.”

Corr has been on administrative leave since November after some employees raised questions about her behavior. She is facing allegations that she fell asleep during a meeting, did not show for events and committed insurance fraud.

The DPS Board is expected to go into executive session to consider its next move.

