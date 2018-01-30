Garage fires in Oakwood under investigation

By Published:
Crews battle a garage fire on Oakwood Avenue in Oakwood (Photo: Bear Everett)

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials are working to learn what started two garage fires in Oakwood.

Crews responded to reports of a fire in the 300 block of Oakwood Avenue, near Schenck Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found two garages on fire.

Crews worked quickly to knock down the fires and prevent them from spreading to nearby homes.

There were no reports of injuries. Fire officials didn’t give an estimate of damage caused by the fires.

The Oakwood Fire Department called salt trucks to the scene to prevent runoff from the fire from freezing on the streets.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

