MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A house fire in Miamisburg is contained after a swift response by firefighters.

Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Initial reports state the blaze occurred at a home on the 300 block of South Third Street. Crews at the scene say smoke was coming from the second story of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.