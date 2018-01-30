Kettering road work project begins Wednesday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A section of a road in Kettering will be closed for three days this week.

The city of Kettering released information about a roadwork project on its Facebook page.

The project will start Wednesday where the northbound side of South Dixie Drive between Stroop Road and Hoyle Road will be closed as crews work to repair the road by February 2.

The red line indicates where the closure is on the map and the green line shows you the detour to take while the road is closed.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.