Kettering road work project begins Wednesday

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A section of a road in Kettering will be closed for three days this week.

The city of Kettering released information about a roadwork project on its Facebook page.

The project will start Wednesday where the northbound side of South Dixie Drive between Stroop Road and Hoyle Road will be closed as crews work to repair the road by February 2.

The red line indicates where the closure is on the map and the green line shows you the detour to take while the road is closed.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s